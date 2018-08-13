North Shore hit by relentless rain, extensive flooding

LYNN, Mass. (WHDH) — Wild weather hit the Bay State Sunday and left parts of the North Shore with areas of localized flooding.

Downpours caused many streets in Lynn to fill up with water, pouring into yards and buildings.

Some homeowners dealt with more than a foot of water in their basements.

Lynn resident Gene Richards and his family were watching the waters rise Sunday, wondering if they would have to leave the house.

“When I saw the water going up the steps right there, I thought it was going to require my wife to go out to a shelter or something like that,” Richards said.

This isn’t the first time their basement has flooded, they said. The family tells 7News they spent several thousands of dollars on repairs and now they’re thinking about moving for good.

Lynn city councilors went from home to home Sunday to see which still had water inside and which could have power restored.

The rain also flooded streets in Peabody.

Cars struggled to get through the high water, as neighbors were left cleaning up after the relentless rain.

Water came through the area with such force that it ripped the asphalt from a Peabody street. City workers spent much of Sunday afternoon bulldozing chunks of pavement dug up during the storm.

Peabody resident Jessica Manzo said it took just a few minutes for her street to disappear under water.

Manzo believes most of her basement has been destroyed, saying, “It needs to be completely gutted.”

Residents of the Peabody neighborhood say the drainage in the area simply isn’t enough to handle a storm of this intensity. They say flooding is a common occurrence.

