North Shore Medical Center staffers celebrate Birthplace ‘baby boom’

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - There’s a baby boom at North Shore Medical Center.

Six nurses, one obstetrician, and one unit secretary, who all work together in the NSMC Birthplace are expecting. The first addition to the North Shore family is due at the end of this month. The youngest of the bunch is due in February.

Seven of the future moms will give birth where they work

“When I found out I was pregnant, I immediately knew I was going to deliver here,” Amy Sclafani said in a release. “The Birthplace is like my home. I wouldn’t have my baby anywhere else.”

The moms-to-be include: Caila Kelley, R.N.; Rosanna Aswad, R.N.; Amy Sclafani R.N.; Mindy Languirand R.N.; Chasity Sanchez, unit secretary; Leo McEnelly, R.N.; Amelia Athanasopoulos, R.N.; and Rosa (Lorie) Diaz, M.D.

“It’s been amazing to go through my pregnancy with my coworkers who are like my family,” said Caila Kelley, R.N. “We come to work, support each other and share our milestones. It’s just a great place to be.”

