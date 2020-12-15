North Shore Medical Center to restrict visitors

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - North Shore Medical Center in Salem on Wednesday will become the latest hospital to impose new restrictions on patient visitors as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue their surge.

Most visitors will no longer be permitted, with the exception of one support person for pregnant and postpartum mothers, two parents or one parent and one support person for special care nursery visits, and compassionate care visits with approval from the patient’s care team.

Special accommodations may also be made for parents or guardians of patients under 18, patient attorneys, and companions for patients with physical or intellectual disabilities, the hospital said.

Designated visitors must be over 18, wear masks, and pass a daily COVID-19 screening before entering Salem Hospital.

