North Shore Music Theatre transitions from costumes to making masks

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - The North Shore Music Theatre in Beverly is transitioning from making costumes to instead making face masks for the time being.

Members of the theatre are creating purple face masks to give away to nursing homes and local facilities in need of protective equipment during the coronavirus pandemic.

The costume department, led by Kelly Baker, figured stitching masks would be the best way to help out.

The masks are made out of purple fabric to honor theatre general manager Karen Nascembeni, who loves the color purple and was diagnosed with coronavirus. Nascembeni lost her husband and father-in-law to COVID-19. The theatre also lost long-time usher Eileen Day to the virus.

“I always said to [Eileen], ‘You’re my good luck charm,’ so I kind of lost my good luck charm but I’m sure she’s going to watch over me and this theatre from right upstairs,” theatre owner Bill Hanney said.

Hanney said it is now important for he and his crew to keep others safe during these challenging times.

“This is our giving-back part of this theatre,” he said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)