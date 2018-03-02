GLOUCESTER, MA (WHDH) - Officials in the North Shore prepared for dangerous conditions associated with the nor’easter.

Residents in Gloucester are bracing for moderate to severe flooding as astronomical high tides are expected to hit during the storm.

Officials said that places that flooded during the powerful storm in January could see even worse flooding with this storm.

Fishermen are urged not go out to sea.

Along with flooding, beach erosion is a concern for Plum Island. Officials there urged people to evacuate.

“Residents should be taking this very, very seriously. We haven’t seen this kind of storm modeling coming to the island, ever,” said Newburyport Mayor Donna Holaday. “The storm surge on top of the wave action is going to be very, very serious. So we’re very, very concerned about erosion, flooding and the impact on property.”

Three high tides are expected to strike the shore during the storm.

