North Shore recreational pot shop to open on Saturday

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A third retail location that has been given the green light to sell recreational marijuana in Massachusetts will begin accepting customers on Saturday.

Alternative Therapies Group (ATG) in Salem can open their doors for recreational, adult-use sales after the Cannabis Control Commission approved their retail license last month.

RELATED: What to expect as recreational marijuana sales get underway in Massachusetts

ATG also plans on opening cannabis dispensaries in Amesbury and Salisbury.

Anyone planning to visit ATG must utilize an online reservation system. Customers without a reservation will not be allowed into the facility and will be turned away.

Salem has imposed temporary resident-only parking zones in the neighborhoods closest to the store and enforcement for parking, traffic, and police patrol will be enhanced in this area for the foreseeable future, city officials said.

Customers are advised to take the Commuter Rail to Salem and then take the ATG shuttle bus from the station to the store. The ATG shuttle bus will only transport customers with confirmation of a valid reservation and a photo ID.

“I really don’t know what to expect yet,” said Bob Andrews, who owns a detailing shop across from ATG on Grove Street and is worried about how many people will show up.

“Traffic is going to be tough from what I understand, but I think it’ll be tough for a couple weeks and then settle down a bit,” Andrews said.

High demand led to traffic and congestion at the pot shops that opened last month in Leicester and Northampton.

“The city of Salem has enough traffic,” one concerned resident said. “Salem’s not easily accessible and not easy to get in and out of.”

People who live around ATG say they support any idea that will help reduce clogged roads.

Cultivate Holdings in Leicester and New England Treatment Access in Northampton have already begun selling marijuana.

Massachusetts voters approved recreational marijuana for adults in 2016.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)