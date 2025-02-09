BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Beverly residents had their hands full Sunday after a fast-moving storm system dropped more than 8 inches of snow across the North Shore community, making it one of the hardest hit by the storm.

Much of the state got between 3 and 6 inches of snow before the system made its way out late Sunday morning. Tough travel conditions were blamed for a series of spin-outs and minor crashes, including one involving a state trooper.

In Bedford, a crash downed high tension wires and caused a lengthy repair process.

With more snow in forecast, many residents who spoke with 7NEWS said they’re growing tired of the clean-up.

Beverly registered 8.5 inches snow, a similar total was recorded in other nearby North Shore communities.

