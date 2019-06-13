North Shore restaurant owner taking a stand against hate with LGBTQ Pride flag

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - A North Shore restaurant owner says he received a letter from a customer that criticized him for flying a Pride flag. The author of the letter says he has been to the restaurant several times but they lost his business when he saw the rainbow flag flying outside.

Henry Pariseau and his wife own Bonefish Harry’s in Lynn and Beverly where the disgruntled patron sent the letter.

Thursday Pariseau defended his decision to fly the Gay Pride flag outside the Bonefish Harry’s locations

“I was just not, you, know, going to be bullied or cow-down to people who treat us like that,” he said

The author, who chose to remain anonymous said that he and his grandchildren enjoyed several visits to the taco joint but felt “disappointment” when he saw the rainbow flag hanging outside.

“You have made a political/moral statement supporting sexual behavior that half of America declares immoral.”

Pariseau posted the letter on Facebook and says he has received a lot of attention that has attracted new customers.

“My son is gay, and he has been for, you know, openly gay for many years,” one patron said. “So it was kind of like, ‘This is absurd in this day and age.”

LGBT groups have started organizing events with the restaurant.

“Everybody is entitled to their own thoughts and their beliefs. That’s not my belief and that is why I think we felt like we needed to come and rally around this venue,” another patron said.

But, amid the outrage online, there are also some skeptics.

Pariseau says he has no idea who wrote the letter but says he would like to meet him.

“I can tell you 100 percent that I did not have anything to do with this. I have no idea who wrote this letter. If that person wants to come and have a conversation with me they are always more than welcome.” Pariseau said. “Everyone is welcome in our doors”

The owner says the flag will remain outside the restaurants throughout the rest of Pride Month which ends on June 30.

