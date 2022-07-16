WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A North Shore town has issued a warning for a black bear after two sightings of the creature were reported.

Wilmington Police took to Facebook to advise residents of the bear after it was reportedly sighted between the I-93 overpass and Concord Street.

Officials warned residents to take the necessary precautions stating “residents should remove bird feeders as well as secure their trash barrels” and to avoid approaching the bear should it be seen.

