BOSTON (WHDH) - Commuter Rail riders at North Station will have an extra step to get on the train platform.

The MBTA began operating 30 fare gates that Commuter Rail riders will need to pass through to access the platform at North Station starting Saturday.

The gates will require riders to tap, scan or swipe tickets in order to enter or exit the platform area. The gates will accept all existing fare media for the Commuter Rail.

Riders will still need to show conductors their tickets on the train to verify ticket zones.

Inbound riders will also need to scan tickets purchased via the mTicket app or from staff members on-site in order to exit the platform.

Keolis, the company that operates the Commuter Rail, said that the new gate system would improve fare collection, replace platform door ticket checks and create a more consistent fare-paying experience.

“Allowing the MBTA to create a more consistent fare-paying experience, the fare gates also provide us the opportunity to collect better ridership data for the Commuter Rail, which will inform operations and guide future investments in the system,” MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said in a statement.

The company said that the program will ultimately be installed at South Station and Back Bay.

