MBTA opens pedestrian tunnel connecting North Station, Orange and Green Line

BOSTON (WHDH) - The new North Station pedestrian tunnel is ready for riders.

The tunnel provides a direct connection between the commuter rail stop at North Station and the Orange and Green Line stops.

The opening comes about a month later than its original slated opening date.

Construction began in November, forcing commuters to travel across the street to the Garden and the commuter rail.

