WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents living in North Waltham were ordered to shelter-in-place as police searched for two men accused of breaking into an apartment on Friday morning.

Officers responding to reports of a suspicious incident on 5 Judith Lane just after 9 a.m. found two men exiting an apartment building before one fled on foot and the other in a vehicle, according to Waltham police.

The vehicle was found 200 yards away, where the operator left it upon fleeing on foot.

Officers determined that an apartment had been broken into and a firearm was stolen, police said. Officers checked the area, along with K-9 and drone resources, but did not find the suspects.

The shelter-in-place order has since been lifted.

It’s not clear if the suspects were located.

An investigation remains ongoing.

The shelter in place has been LIFTED, not located. Apologies. https://t.co/N5JqI1lWMB — Waltham MA Police (@WalthamMAPolice) October 16, 2020

(1/2) ATTENTION: A low risk shelter in place notice was sent out due to active investigation into a crime that took place in North Waltham. There is no known threat to the schools; the shelter in place is out of an abundance of caution. — Waltham MA Police (@WalthamMAPolice) October 16, 2020

