NORTH WOODSTOCK, NH (WHDH) — The Ice Castles in North Woodstock, New Hampshire are slated to open this weekend.

After a delay due to cold temperatures, ice artisans are working around the clock to get the White Mountains attraction ready to open for the public at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan.20.

The interactive experience features ice-carved tunnels, fountains, slides, frozen thrones, the Polar Ice Bar, horse-drawn sleighs through a forest, a snow tubing hill, a mystic light walk, and cascading towers of ice embedded with color-changing LED lights.

