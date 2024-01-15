NORTH WOODSTOCK, NH (WHDH) — The Ice Castles in North Woodstock, New Hampshire are slated to open this weekend.

After a delay due to cold temperatures, ice artisans are working around the clock to get the White Mountains attraction ready to open for the public at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan.20.

The interactive experience features ice-carved tunnels, fountains, slides, frozen thrones, the Polar Ice Bar, horse-drawn sleighs through a forest, a snow tubing hill, a mystic light walk, and cascading towers of ice embedded with color-changing LED lights.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox