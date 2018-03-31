NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WHDH) – A disturbing discovery was made at Northampton High School. Police say a custodian poked holes through the ceiling of the girl’s high school bathroom.

One custodian was placed on administrative. The 22-year-old custodian was arrested Friday night and faces several charges.

In a letter sent home to parents, the superintendent said maintenance staff was fixing a leak when they discovered the holes and “because these unauthorized medications raised concerns for student privacy, we immediately contacted the Northampton Police Department to investigate.”

The letter went on to say the bathroom was closed and will reopen once the police investigate is complete.

The district says it inspected all other bathrooms throughout the building.

Both police and the school are now investigating.

