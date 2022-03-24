AMHERST, MASS. (WHDH) - A Northampton man was arraigned Thursday in connection with a hit-and-run that left a University of Massachusetts Amherst student badly injured.

Jacob A. Delisle, 20, pleaded not guilty in Eastern Hampshire District Court to charges of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in personal injury, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, crosswalk violation, misleading a witness, and trespassing, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

Delisle struck a 20-year-old student who had been crossing Massachusetts Avenue in a crosswalk near Sunset Avenue on campus around 10:15 p.m. Monday, the DA’s office said.

He allegedly told his father that he had hit a deer, causing damage to the SUV that his father later sought to get repaired.

Police located and seized the vehicle before any repairs were made, the DA’s office said.

Delisle was arrested at his home at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

It was discovered that UMass Police had issued a no-trespass order against Delisle in March 2021 after he was found drinking on campus, the DA’s office said.

Delisle was released on $5,000 cash bail during his arraignment on the conditions that he refrains from driving and stays away from the entire UMass Amherst campus.

The victim remains hospitalized at Baystate Medical Center, where their current condition has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

