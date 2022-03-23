NORTHAMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Northampton man is due to face a judge Thursday in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a University of Massachusetts student with serious injuries.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian in the area of Massachusetts and Sunset avenues on the UMass campus in Amherst around 10:15 p.m. Monday found a 20-year-old student injured in the crosswalk, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

The student, whose name has not been released, remains hospitalized at Baystate Medical Center.

The driver of the SUV, whose name was not released, had been traveling east at a high rate of speed when they struck the student and kept going, the district attorney’s office said.

Officers said they arrested the man believed to have been behind the wheel that night at his Northampton home around 7 p.m. Wednesday after locating the car.

The suspect is not a UMass Amherst student.

The crash remains under investigation.

