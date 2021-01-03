Northampton police ask for public’s help to find missing teen

NORTHAMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 16-year-old last seen in Northampton Saturday, officials said.

Zoey LoBello is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She may have a backpack and a green winter coat.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northampton Police at 413-587-1100.

