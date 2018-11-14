Northampton pot shop preps for retail sales, thousands of expected customers

NORTHAMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Marijuana shops are gearing up for recreational sales, including a dispensary in Northampton, which is expected to be one of the state’s first locations to open its doors to the public.

New England Treatment Access will offer customers a full ounce of marijuana in its flower form, the max you can buy under state law. It will set you back about $360 but experts say it’s well worth the money.

“You would probably get around 56 joints,” cannabis trainer Jake Moriarty said.

The shop will also sell marijuana-infused chocolate bars. One small square is equivalent to a serving size.

“I personally wouldn’t go ahead and eat that whole chocolate bar if I were you,” Moriarty said. “Low and slow tends to be the way to go.”

The store will carry different strains of weed, depending on what kind of high you’re looking for. Cooking oil, lotion, and gummies will also be available for purchase.

“Sativas, which tend to be more uplifting, for more energy production,” Moriarty said. “Then we have Indica, which I like to say is Inda-couch. That tends to be more for the nighttime, more for insomnia, and rest.”

At the door security is tight. No under the age of 21 will be permitted inside the shop and a valid license is required.

There are expected to be thousands who show up when sales finally start in the coming days but the shop is not afraid of running out of products.

“We’ve increased production, we’ve increased staffing, and we’ve added over 100 employees to prepare for this,” Director of Operational Compliance Amanda Rositano said.

Cash or credit will be accepted as forms of payment.

