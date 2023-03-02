NORTHAMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The City of Northampton is using pandemic relief money for a public arts project paying tribute to the famous “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.”

New manhole covers in the city will feature paintings depicting the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” who made their debut in a comic book publish in Northampton in the mid-1980s.

Local officials were allowed to decide how their unused relief funds would be spent. The new manhole covers are one of dozens of project the city will support with the money.

“It continues our tradition of supporting local artists, taps into a multi-billion dollar industry to help attract visitors to the city and promote economic development, and fosters a sense of community locally by connecting our residents to a fun part of Northampton history,” Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra said in a statement.

Other projects selected to receive relief funds will support small businesses and nonprofits, tackle food insecurity, and improve COVID-19 safety.

