Northampton woman facing drunk driving charge in crash that left officer injured

NORTHAMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A police officer was seriously injured after an alleged drunken driver veered into oncoming traffic and slammed head-on into a cruiser in Northampton, officials said.

Maleaha Aquandro, 25, of Florence, is slated to be arraigned on March 24 in Northampton District Court on charges including operating under the influence of alcohol, reckless operation of a motor vehicle causing serious bodily injury, and marked lanes violation, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

Officer Matthew Knowlton was patrolling Route 66 on January 30 when Aquandro’s vehicle allegedly came barreling toward him at a high rate of speed.

As it got closer, authorities said it crossed the double yellow lines, entered Knowlton’s lane, and struck the cruiser as he attempted to swerve out of the way.

Knowlton was able to cut himself free from the seat belt and climb out the driver’s side window to render aid to Aquandro despite having a broken leg.

Aquandro was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident and suffered serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

