NORTHBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The man who prompted a manhunt Thursday after police say he robbed an intimate essentials store in Northborough at gunpoint was arraigned Friday.

Ross Bourgeois was arrested early Friday morning and charged with armed robbery, carrying a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon, breach of the peace disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

In court Friday, prosecutors said Bourgeois tried to leave Amazing Intimate Essential Store on Belmont Street late Thursday night carrying approximately $300 worth of merchandise, including lubricants and other personal items, without paying.

Prosecutors said when workers at the store confronted him when he was trying to leave, he pulled out what witnesses said was a gun.

Officers responded to the reported armed robbery at the adult goods store around 10:30 p.m., when they spotted a person matching the suspect’s description walking down the side of the road, according to Northboro police.

When they attempted to stop him, he allegedly fled into the woods.

Using a drone and other assets, police were able to track the suspect down near the Walmart on Otis Street and arrest him after a four hour standoff.

After Bourgeois was arrested, police said they located the stolen items, a knife, and what appeared to be a black firearm that turned out to be an Airsoft gun.

He was ordered held without bail pending his next hearing.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)