NORTHBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Northboro police are turning to the public for help as they search for a man who was caught on camera throwing a brick through a window of the police station on Wednesday morning.

Police shared a video of the man throwing the brick at the station around 6 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Chris Buzzell at 508-393-1515.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

