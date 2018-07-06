Northborough armed home invasion suspects nabbed after manhunt

NORTHBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - An armed home invasion in Northborough Friday morning triggered a massive police response that resulted in the arrest of two suspects, state police said.

Marlborough police officers and state troopers responding to a reported home invasion on Milk Porridge Circle about 7:30 a.m. spoke with a homeowner who said two men had just broken into his house and robbed him of cash at gunpoint.

Troopers from Millbury, Holden, and Leominster joined members of the State Police Special Tactical Operations Team in searching for the suspects.

Just before 7:50 a.m., one of the suspects was arrested on Hayes Memorial Drive. At about 9:14 a.m., the second suspect was found in the woods nearby.

Anthony Davidson, 33, of Holbrook, and Jonathan James Kitchen, 33, formerly of Boston, were arrested on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, home invasion, armed assault in a dwelling, larceny under $1,200, aggravated breaking and entering during the daytime, and destruction of property.

They were both booked by state police.

