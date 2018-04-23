Northborough man accused of exposing himself to be arraigned

NORTHBOROUGH (WHDH) - A 21-year-old Northborough man accused of exposing himself to women in that town will face a judge Monday, police said.

The man, whose name was not released, will be arraigned in Westborough District Court on charges of disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, and two counts each of open and gross lewdness and annoying and accosting.

Officers responding to a report of a man exposing himself to a woman in the area of Pleasant and Lincoln streets spotted the man and arrested him.

This is a developing news story, 7News will add more information as it becomes available.

