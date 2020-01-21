Northborough man to be arraigned on sex trafficking, rape charges

NORTHBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A 63-year-old Northborough man is facing sex trafficking and rape charges after turning himself over to state police on Tuesday.

John B. Clayton IV will be arraigned in Worcester Superior Court on seven counts of trafficking a person for sexual servitude, two counts of rape, and two counts of intimidating a witness following a two-year human trafficking investigation, according to state police.

Through the investigation, state police say they identified multiple women who were targeted, manipulated, and exploited by Clayton, many of whom who were preyed upon “for being drug-addicted, engaged in prostitution, isolated from support, and having very little financial means.”

No additional information was immediately available.

