Police in Northborough asked for the public’s help Thursday night in a search for a teen reported missing.

Michael Davis Jr., 15, was last seen in the Northborough area Thursday evening, according to police.

Police described Davis as standing six feet tall, with a slender build and red hair.

Police asked anyone with information to contact them.

