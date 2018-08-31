Northborough school closed after mold found in classrooms

NORTHBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The Proctor School in Northborough closed after mold was discovered in classrooms, delaying the start of school.

“I actually heard about it first on Facebook and subsequently got the emails from the superintendent’s office,” said parent Kerry Blossfeld.

An email sent to parents Aug. 23 reads in part: “Teachers who were preparing for the opening of school found the mold growth in four classrooms.”

A day later, another email was sent saying the issue was being dealt with, and, “at this time, we anticipate Proctor School will open as scheduled on Wednesday, August 29th, 2018.”

But on Aug. 28, another email was sent, this time saying more work was needed.

“The Proctor school is being closed. The mold mitigation process requires cleaning … At the Proctor School we have more than 20 adults working throughout the school cleaning surfaces.”

“I think they’re being very upfront with parents, which I’m really glad to see,” Blossfeld said. “(But), there’s definitely some moms who are concerned about the health of kids. These days the number of kids with allergies or respiratory concerns or even just suppress immune system being mainstream, it’s a real concern that are the kids going to be compromised in any way spending so many hours here.”

The district is hoping the school will open next week, but some are left wondering if more needs to be done in the future.

“It was a rainy summer, but it’s not like it was a monsoon the entire time school is out, so if this is what it took to get a mold issue, you know what happens. You know (if) next summer it’s going to be a persistent problem,” Blossfeld said.

