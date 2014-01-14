Northbridge coach allegedly gave alcohol to minors

NORTHBRIDGE, Mass. (WHDH) – A cheerleading coach at Northbridge High School is under fire after giving alcohol to minors, according to investigators.

Police confirmed that they filed a complaint against the 25-year-old Northbridge woman for three counts of giving alcohol to a minor.

The alleged incident didn’t take place at a school event.

The woman—who also was a cheerleader at Northbridge High School at one point—is no longer a coach at the school.

"We followed all proper procedures when notified of concerns regarding one of our athletic coaches. This coach was not a member of our faculty, and is not currently serving as a coach within our district,” said the superintendent.

Relatives said that the suspect feels bad about the whole situation.

The woman is married and a mother of a toddler. She is expected to be summoned to court on a later date. There, a magistrate will determine if she will be charged.