Northbridge High School staff create ‘Full House’-themed TikTok for students stuck at home

NORTHBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Staff at Northbridge High School found a creative way to stay in contact with their students by channeling their inner Tanner family in a video set to the theme of “Full House.”

Social Studies Department Chair Stephanie Bentley came up with the idea to create a TikTok video to let students know that the staff was thinking of them.

“Our students are obsessed with TikTok and we made a different TikTok video while school was still in session and they loved it,” she said.

After a call to the principal’s office, nearly half of the staff at Northbridge High got their cameras rolling for a video to the tune of the “Full House” theme song.

“It’s just like a nice way to show that we’re paying attention to them, we miss them, and we’re willing to be silly just to maybe put a smile on their face,” Bentley said.

Broadcast teacher Deb Herbert is now challenging the students to shoot a sequel to their video.

“I’m going to ask them to send us videos,” she said, “because as much as they like to see their teachers say ‘hi,’ we’d like to see their faces too.”

