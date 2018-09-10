Northbridge man accused of burying dog alive to be arraigned on animal cruelty charge

NORTHBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Northbridge man accused of burying a dog alive was arrested over the weekend on an animal cruelty charge, officials said.

Officers were told about the alleged incident by a woman who called them around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The dog, a Shih Tzu, was taken to Tufts Veterinary Hospital Hospital in Grafton but had to be euthanized, according to the Northbridge Police Department.

Richard Piquard, 24, was later arrested on one count of cruelty to an animal. He was released on $1,000 cash bail.

Piquard is slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Uxbridge District Court.

