NORTHBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Northbridge man was arraigned Thursday morning in Uxbridge District Court in connection to a fatal shooting on Wednesday.

Christopher Lacour, 33, is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and is related to the victim.

Northbridge Police Chief Timothy Labrie said it was an isolated incident and an investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)