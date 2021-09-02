NORTHBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - People are keeping a close watch on Blackstone River in Northbridge as the waterway is expected to hit a moderate flood stage on Thursday afternoon.

Central Massachusetts is drying out after record rain from the remnants of Ida but the Blackstone River water remains high.

“In the past three years, this is the highest I’ve ever seen it,” said Tracy Berry, who lives along the river.

Nearby residences from Northbridge to Millville are at risk of flooding due to the rising waters.

