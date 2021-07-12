NORTHBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - In a post that was reshared on the Northbridge Police Department’s Facebook page Sunday, one resident asked the public for help tracking down a man who was spotted lurking around her home.

Tarah Martell Schweitzer posted surveillance video of the suspect she says entered her home in the Presidential Farms neighborhood between 1:04 p.m. Sunday and 1:20 p.m.

She says two children were inside the home at the time.

The suspect is seen wearing a blue T-Shirt and camouflage printed Crocs with hot sauce, pizza and meatball charms attached.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 508-234-6211.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)