NORTHBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A mother is looking for answers after she says a man she doesn’t know entered her Northbridge home while her children were inside on Sunday.

Tarah Martell Schweitzer posted a surveillance video she says shows the suspect “snooping” around her home in the Presidential Farms neighborhood around 1:04 p.m. Sunday and then leaving at 1:20 p.m.

“He’s in there for 16 minutes and doesn’t take anything, doesn’t go into any rooms, just stands there,” Schweitzer said.

She says two children were inside the home at the time. According to her, the intruder walked up to the second floor and stood outside where her 1-year-old was napping. Her two other kids walked past him but he did not say anything.

“Stood in the hallway while a child walked past him twice, he stood outside a 1-year-old’s bedroom, and then he made eye contact with my 5-year-old son who was standing on the first floor. And then he pet my dog. I don’t know, what else would he be doing?” she asked.

Schweitzer says if this is a simple case of wrong address she’d like to know so she and her kids can sleep at night.

“This is a safe environment, or so I thought. He took my trust, and he took the feeling of my kids feeling safe in their home,” she told 7NEWS.

The suspect could be seen wearing a blue T-shirt and camouflage printed Crocs with hot sauce, pizza, and meatball charms attached.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 508-234-6211.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)