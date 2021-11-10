BOSTON (WHDH) - The Northeast Animal Shelter and the MSPCA-Angell on Wednesday are holding another “fee-waived adoptathon” for small pets this weekend, officials announced Wednesday.

Due to a “whopping” increase in guinea pig and rabbits being surrendered, the MSPCA’s three adoption centers in Boston, Methuen and Centerville on Cape Cod, as well as NEAS’ Salem shelter, have remained overwhelmed with small pets, according to shelter officials.

Adopters who take advantage of the weekend adoptathon will save $85 per rabbit and $30 per guinea pig.

“We still have more than 100 guinea pigs and rabbits available for adoption, and these animals comprise—by far—the largest percentage of adoptable pets across all of our locations,” said Mike Keiley, director of adoption centers and programs at the MSPCA-Angell. “We hope that every available adopter takes advantage of this special adoptathon to welcome a new pet into their family.”

The MSPCA-Angell has set up a registration page for would-be adopters to make an appointment for this weekend, and those who wish to adopt from NEAS can register via neas.org/bunsandguineapigs.

A total of 166 guinea pigs, rabbits, and birds found new homes following adoptathons that were held in July and September.

