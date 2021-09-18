WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 16-year-old Northeast Metro Tech football player was seriously injured after a collision at a junior varsity football game in Wakefield on Saturday, officials said.

Emergency crews responding a report of an unconscious person at the high school’s football field around 10:30 a.m. provided medical care to the teenager before the ambulance arrived.

The teenager, whose name has not been released, was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital. There has been no word on his condition.

“Our thoughts and support are with our injured student-athlete, his family, friends, classmates and teammates during this difficult time and we are closely monitoring the situation,” Northeast Metro Tech Superintendent David DiBarri said in a statement released Saturday afternoon.

The game against Saugus High School was suspended following the incident.

No additional information was immediately available.

Wakefield:Metro Tech High School JV football player is hospitalized after being injured during game against Saugus this morning…16 yr old boy suffered serious injury is at MGH #7news — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) September 18, 2021

