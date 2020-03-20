Northeast Metro Tech students gather supplies for local hospital

WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A vocational high school in Wakefield is sending medical supplies to those on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Northeast Metro Tech students collected surgical masks, gloves, sanitizer and other medical supplies to send to MelroseWakefield Healthcare staff.

The school was closed this week, but students came together to put the supplies together on Friday for the hospital.

“This incredible donation will go a long way in helping to keep our front line staff – the nurses, the doctors, the techs and the aids – as well as all of the paitients in our community well protected moving forward,” said Rob Brogna, a MelroseWakefield Healthcare spokesperson.

