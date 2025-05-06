HULL, MASS. (WHDH) - The Northeast Public Power Administration held its annual line workers rodeo Monday in Hull.

Line workers compete against each other in tasks they encounter while on the job.

The primary purpose of the event is to promote safe work practices.

“Electric linemen are the blood of the industry, they go out in the middle of the night, put the lights back on, and go out during storms,” said Northeast Public Power Association Executive Director Michael Hyland. “But even during a sunny day they’re out, maintaining the poles, making sure everything at your house turns on when you hit the switch.”

Events in the rodeo include hurt man rescue, an obstacle course, and insulator changes.

“There are guys that do it in under a minute,” said competitor Jon Joy. “There are some fast guys.”

Participants also provide a better understanding of utility work to families and other attendees.

“You will hear a lot of communication, you hear them yelling… But at the end of the day, its a celebration of one of the best crafts out there,” said Hyland.

