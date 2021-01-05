Northeastern among first universities in the nation to receive COVID-19 vaccine

BOSTON (WHDH) - Northeastern University is one of the first universities in the nation to administer COVID-19 vaccines.

The university received 200 doses of the Moderna vaccine on Tuesday and administered the first dose to nearly 100 phase one people including clinical and non-clinical healthcare workers doing direct COVID-facing care, police and first responders, and healthcare workers doing non-COVID-facing care.

“The whole community came together to ensure that wellness and safety are not negotiable,” President Joseph E Aoun said in a statement. “The vaccine is another manifestation of how we’ve been a pioneering community in terms of safety.”

Iloisa “Lola” Teixeira who works as a medical assistant overseeing swabbing was the first to receive the vaccine.

She said she herself was personally impacted by the virus when a family member died earlier in the year.

