BOSTON (WHDH) - A Northeastern fraternity has been placed on probation after their neighbor took video of blindfolded pledges being loaded into a moving van in December.

Terre Dilworth said he lives next door to Phi Delta Theta on Cedar Street, and his surveillance cameras took video of more than a dozen people being led into a U-Haul truck one night.

“There were actually 20-plus kids who were blindfolded, jackets taken off, and led into the back of a U-Haul by other fraternity members,” Dilworth said. “You’re putting someone’s child at risk, allowing their lives to be put in danger for something that’s not worth it.”

Dilworth called police and when officers arrived they spoke to people at the house, who eventually told them the pledges were in Needham, according to a police report. They returned the truck and the pledges found rides back to the house.

Northeastern officials said they were notified of the incident in December.

“We conducted a thorough investigation and found the fraternity to be in violation of the university’s code of student conduct,” officials said in a statement. “As a result, the fraternity was put on probation through the spring 2022 semester and additional sanctions were given.”

