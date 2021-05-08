Northeastern holds graduation at Fenway Park

BOSTON (WHDH) - Students at Northeastern University were the latest members of the class of 2021 to receive their diplomas at Fenway Park.

Bentley University and Emerson College have also held socially distant graduation ceremonies at the home of the Red Sox this year, and several Boston high schools will have graduations there next month.

CDC director Rochelle Walensky addressed Northeastern’s graduates over video, saying that despite the challenges of the pandemic they should look forward to the future.

“As you look ahead of you, remember that it is okay if the view is obscured in the mist,” Walensky said. “What matters is that you keep moving down the path, enjoying the view… even if it is currently hazy.”

