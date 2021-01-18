Northeastern hosts 51st MLK Memorial Breakfast virtually

Northeastern University held the 51st annual MLK Memorial Breakfast online this year, but still brought people together to celebrate the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King.

The breakfast used singers and speakers to focus on how King’s teachings can be part of social justice work today.

“Dr. King gave us the blueprint for these and so many other fights and it is our time now, our opportunity, our responsibility and our duty to carry on his legacy in our ongoing struggle for equity and justice, because black lives matter,” said Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley.

The breakfast also honored the legacy of the late Congressman John Lewis, who was the breakfast’s first keynote speaker.

