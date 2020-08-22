Northeastern officials say partying students may be expelled

BOSTON (WHDH) - Northeastern University officials are telling students they could be expelled or kicked off campus housing for attending large gatherings.

Northeastern and other universities have told students not to gather in parties or other large groups to prevent the spread of the coronavirus as students return to colleges for the fall semester. A Northeastern official said students who do gather together could be expelled or lose on-campus housing.

“Northeastern expects the same simple, healthy behaviors of each person in its community — to practice healthy distancing, wear face coverings, participate in testing as required, and to comply with university policies and public health guidelines,” said senior vice chancellor for student affairs Madeleine Estabrook in a statement.

