BOSTON (WHDH) - A building at Northeastern University was evacuated after a hazardous materials scare Tuesday, officials said.

The research building was evacuated after a fire in a lab.

No one was hurt in the fire, and crews checking the building determined it to be safe.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)