Northeastern says classes will resume in the fall

BOSTON (WHDH) - Northeastern University will be open in the fall, but will also offer recorded lectures, the university’s president said Sunday.

The university plans on expanding student housing into different buildings to reduce density and may set aside space to those who will need to self-isolate.

“Reopening will be a phased process, and we will maintain the ability to accelerate or decelerate based on real-time information,” university president Joseph E. Auon said in a statement. “Although we don’t know when, this pandemic will eventually end. When it does, Northeastern will remain.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)