BOSTON (WHDH) - Northeastern University on Monday announced that faculty and staff will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the fall semester.

University officials say faculty and staff will be required to submit verification of vaccination by Sept. 8, 2021, due to a recent upticks in coronavirus cases across the country.

Northeastern was among the first universities to require that all students be vaccinated before returning to campus in the fall.

“The university’s management of the pandemic over the last 18 months has consistently been ahead of the curve and has allowed Northeastern to maintain safe, effective operational continuity without interrupting students’ academic progress or our research growth,” said Ken Henderson, chancellor and senior vice president for learning at Northeastern. “Achieving a 100 percent vaccination rate among our community will allow all of us to continue to achieve these goals and will further safeguard our community.”

Ninety-seven percent of faculty and staff who took part in a recent survey reported that they were already fully vaccinated or would be by September 2021, according to the university.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)