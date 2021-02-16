Northeastern setting up home COVID-19 tests for faculty and staff

BOSTON (WHDH) -

Northeastern University officials say they’re preparing a system for faculty and students to test themselves at home for COVID-19.

Students and faculty are required to get tested for the coronavirus every three days. Under the new system, which does not yet have a launch date, faculty members will be able to buy home test kits with swabs for each family member in their household.

The swabs will be tested at the Life Sciences Center on campus, and a positive result would mean someone in the household is infected, and each member would have to get an individual test. But the entire family would know they need to self-isolate from the pooled test.

Students said they hoped the new testing plan would help bring peace of mind to university employees as well as themselves.

“I think it’s a great way to relieve stress for the teachers, but also the students,” said freshman Zach Rippas. “It would just be a much more peaceful environment and it would help get the ball rolling in terms of getting out of this thing.”

