BOSTON (WHDH) – Some students at Northeastern University will be getting some special help from Alexa when they return to school in September. Alexa will be letting them know about everything from who their academic adviser is, to when they have to go to class.

The start of the school year is always stressful for students but when students return to Northeastern this fall, some will be getting help from the familiar digital friend.

The co-founders of voice technology company, “n-Powered,” may be a little old to attend classes, but they spent nearly a year getting feedback from NU students about what kind of questions Alexa could help them with. About 60 students received an Amazon Echo Dot and participated in the “Husky Helper” pilot program during the 2016-2017.

Students connect through school ID, then select what information they are comfortable sharing. From there, Alexa can answer an array of questions ranging from giving class schedules and finding out students’ advisers.

The program’s developers said seeing student excitement over Husky Helper is the best response of all.

The company’s CEO said they are interested in bringing the technology to other schools and have plans in the works to do so, but haven’t shared any details.

