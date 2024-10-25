BOSTON (WHDH) - Northeastern University is implementing restroom restrictions for a building after reports of illegal activity related to prostitution on campus.

The university announced Friday that students will now need to use their student IDs to tap into the restrooms.

“Based on security concerns raised by faculty, students and staff, the university implemented enhanced access requirements inside Mugar Hall, including Husky ID reader locks for the main bathrooms,” Northeastern said in a statement.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu addressed concerns about the reported activity.

“Everywhere in our city, people need to be safe and need to know that illegal activity will not be tolerated, but especially when it comes to spaces that our students and young people are in,” Wu said.

Wu said the Boston Police Department is working closely with Northeastern campus police to make sure school safety is improved.

