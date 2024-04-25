BOSTON (WHDH) - Students at Northeastern University joined others around Boston and the country in setting up a pro-Palestinian encampment and protest on their campus’ main quad Thursday.

Officers on scene there are not allowing non-Northeastern students onto the usually open campus.

Over a dozen officers are stationed around the protest, during which a ring of students could be seen protecting

The encampment at Northeastern is the latest of several similar encampments in the Boston area and around the country, with other local demonstrations taking place at MIT, Tufts University, Harvard University and Emerson College.

Early Thursday morning, police moved in on the encampment at Emerson, arresting more than 100 protestors camped out in a city-owned alley near the Massachusetts State Transportation Building and between several college buildings.

